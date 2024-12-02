U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, is photographed with members of the Armed Forces of Liberia’s 23rd Infantry Brigade at Edward Binyah Kesselly (EBK) Barracks, Dec. 4, 2024. Michigan and Liberia have partnered for 15 years under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (courtesy photo).
Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course
