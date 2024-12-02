Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, addresses students Dec. 3, 2024 at the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL)’s first-ever Basic Leader Course (BLC), a pilot course for Liberia’s Non-Commissioned Officer Academy held at the AFL’s Armed Forces Training Center in Careysburg, Liberia. The course actualizes the AFL’s long-term goal to plan, lead, and execute a professional military education program that develops its own enlisted leaders (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).