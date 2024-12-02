U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, addresses students Dec. 3, 2024 at the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL)’s first-ever Basic Leader Course (BLC), a pilot course for Liberia’s Non-Commissioned Officer Academy held at the AFL’s Armed Forces Training Center in Careysburg, Liberia. The course actualizes the AFL’s long-term goal to plan, lead, and execute a professional military education program that develops its own enlisted leaders (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8790860
|VIRIN:
|241203-F-VX999-4476
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|CAREYSBURG, LR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
