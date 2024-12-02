Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course [Image 2 of 4]

    Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course

    CAREYSBURG, LIBERIA

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Capt. Andrew Layton 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, stands for a photo with Liberian Coast Guard Capt. John Willie, LCG commander, at the Liberian Coast Guard Headquarters, Bushrod Island, Liberia, on Dec. 2, 2024. Michigan and Liberia have partnered for 15 years under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 01:44
    Photo ID: 8790861
    VIRIN: 241203-F-VX999-8070
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: CAREYSBURG, LR
    This work, Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Andrew Layton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    U.S. Army
    U.S. AFRICOM

