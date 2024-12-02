Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, stands for a photo with Liberian Coast Guard Capt. John Willie, LCG commander, at the Liberian Coast Guard Headquarters, Bushrod Island, Liberia, on Dec. 2, 2024. Michigan and Liberia have partnered for 15 years under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (U.S. National Guard photo by Capt. Andrew Layton).