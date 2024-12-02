U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody T. Wolf, new 44th Maintenance Squadron commander, gives his first address as leader of the unit during his assumption of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. He comes into this position with a background in munitions and missile maintenance, NATO operations, and bomber and rescue coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8789187
|VIRIN:
|241208-F-FF833-2112
|Resolution:
|5599x3726
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 44 MXS Gains New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.