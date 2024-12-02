44 MXS Gains New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody T. Wolf, new 44th Maintenance Squadron commander, gives his first address as leader of the unit during his assumption of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. He comes into this position with a background in munitions and missile maintenance, NATO operations, and bomber and rescue coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)