44 MXS Gains New Commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody T. Wolf, new 44th Maintenance Squadron commander, assumes command of the unit from Col. Kurt M. Bruggeman, 44th Fighter Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. Over the weekend, both the 44 FG and 44 MXS gained new commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)