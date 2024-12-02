44 MXS Gains New Commander

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody T. Wolf, new 44th Maintenance Squadron commander, assumed command of the squadron during a ceremony here Dec. 8, 2024.



Wolf is responsible for overseeing maintenance operations for 138 Airmen across 16 specialties in a geographically separated squadron, ensuring its readiness for 15 F-35A Lightning II aircraft and leading the transition to a combat-ready, globally deployable force.



The new commander began his first address to the squadron by expressing his humility and privilege to wear the uniform. He also outlined his approach to lead them into the future.



“My leadership philosophy is simple,” he said. “It is grounded along the lines of humble servitude to you all, in a relentless focus to the mission and challenges that lay ahead.”



After enlisting in 2011 through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, he spent 12 years in active duty prior to joining the Reserves in January 2024.



Throughout his career, Wolf has served in officer roles in both Europe and the continental United States. He takes on this new assignment with a background in munitions and missile maintenance, NATO operations, and bomber and rescue coordination. Prior to this role, he served as a 325th Munitions Squadron director of operations.



Col. Kurt M. Bruggeman, 44th Fighter Group commander and presiding officer at the ceremony, reflected on the unit’s recent challenges and forecasted Wolf’s ability to lead the unit to conquer the obstacles still to come as they work toward full operational and combat readiness.



“[Wolf] is absolutely the right leader for the 44 MXS as it moves forward in this critical time,” he said. “The breadth and depth of his experience make him perfectly suited to lead the squadron as it transitions from conversion and small-fleet dynamics to steady sustained operations.”



Maj. Jacob Williams, 601st Air Operations Center chaplain, also spoke to Wolf’s character during the ceremony.



“I always ask the incoming commander if they have any prayer requests,” he said. “His requests were all about his unit and family. That’s not always the case. You guys are getting someone whose dedication goes to the right things.”



Towards the end of his address, Wolf recalled a tricky question that Col. Gregory Preisser, former 44 FG commander, asked him during his interview for the command seat. The question was whether or not the commander is important to a unit.



“The individual commander is not important,” said Wolf. “What truly matters is the role of the command itself, as it guides and inspires the unit. My focus is to empower each of you to carry out the mission regardless of who is sitting in the command seat.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2024 Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:12 Story ID: 486984 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 44 MXS Gains New Commander, by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.