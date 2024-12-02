44 MXS Gains New Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 44th Maintenance Squadron watch as Maj. Cody T. Wolf assumes command during a ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. The unit recently held its first flying unit training assembly since returning to Tyndall after being relocated due to Hurricane Michael's damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)