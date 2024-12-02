Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44 MXS Gains New Commander [Image 2 of 4]

    44 MXS Gains New Commander

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga 

    301st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 44th Maintenance Squadron watch as Maj. Cody T. Wolf assumes command during a ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. The unit recently held its first flying unit training assembly since returning to Tyndall after being relocated due to Hurricane Michael's damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:12
    Photo ID: 8789186
    VIRIN: 241208-F-FF833-2072
    Resolution: 5286x3517
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 44 MXS Gains New Commander [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2024 Assumption of Command

    Tyndall AFB
    AFRC
    Assumption of command
    301FW
    ReadyNow
    44MXS

