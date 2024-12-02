USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors navigate from the pilot house.

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Luis Delapaz, from Pilot Point, Texas, uses ship’s binoculars to scan the sea from vulture’s row onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 22:30
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
