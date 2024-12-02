Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors navigate from the pilot house.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors navigate from the pilot house.

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Hurner 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Seaman Matt Smith, from Silverton, Oregon, mans the helm in the pilot house onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

