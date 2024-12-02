USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors navigate from the pilot house.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Brian Chambers, from Houston, looks through an adelaide in the pilot house onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 8, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.