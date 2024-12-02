138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Wesley Rapier, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy construction equipment operator, and a 138th Fighter Wing student flight member, pave over the top of a cement-filled pothole on the flightline at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. 138th CES Airmen have the unique ability to see their job performance impact the overall mission, as without the flightline being maintained, it would make it impossible for the F-16 Vipers to land. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)