138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes

Airman 1st Class Wesley Rapier, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy construction equipment operator, and a 138th Fighter Wing student flight member, smooth out cement on the flightline at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. Student flight at the 138th FW has recently started a new initiative to connect incoming Airmen with their respective shops and better prepare them for life after Basic Military Training and Tech School. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)