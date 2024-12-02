Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes [Image 2 of 5]

    138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airman 1st Class Wesley Rapier, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy construction equipment operator, and a 138th Fighter Wing student flight member, smooth out cement on the flightline at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. Student flight at the 138th FW has recently started a new initiative to connect incoming Airmen with their respective shops and better prepare them for life after Basic Military Training and Tech School. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8788278
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-BX562-1098
    Resolution: 5161x3686
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

