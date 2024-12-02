138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Lance Nay, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy construction equipment operator, pours out cement that will be used to fill potholes on the flightline at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. When damage is first spotted, they zone and designate the extent of the damage before cutting in a quarter, refilling it and paving it over with cement before allowing operations to continue as normal.

(Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)