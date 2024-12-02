Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes [Image 4 of 5]

    138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 138th Civil Engineer Squadron and student flight work to fill a pothole on the flightline at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. Over 300-man hours have been spent repairing multiple potholes in the area, allowing for the mission to continue and allow the men and women at the 138th CES to see the impact of the work that the do at a wing level. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    CES
    national guard
    oklahoma air national guard
    138 fighter wing
    138fw
    OKGuard

