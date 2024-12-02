138th Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen fill flightline potholes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen with the 138th Civil Engineer Squadron and student flight work to fill a pothole on the flightline at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2024. Over 300-man hours have been spent repairing multiple potholes in the area, allowing for the mission to continue and allow the men and women at the 138th CES to see the impact of the work that the do at a wing level. (Oklahoma Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)