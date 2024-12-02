Sgt. Giovanni Martinez recites the NCO charge during the 36th Infantry Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s induction ceremony on December 8, 2024, at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. The NCO induction ceremony marks a pivotal moment in a Soldier's career, symbolizing their transition into a position of leadership, responsibility, and commitment to the values of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8788253
|VIRIN:
|241208-Z-ZC383-1003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Melisa Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.