36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs

Sgt. Giovanni Martinez recites the NCO charge during the 36th Infantry Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s induction ceremony on December 8, 2024, at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. The NCO induction ceremony marks a pivotal moment in a Soldier's career, symbolizing their transition into a position of leadership, responsibility, and commitment to the values of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)