36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs

Sgt. Christine Matlock steps through a saber arch during the 36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s noncommissioned officer induction ceremony on December 8, 2024 on Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. The saber arch symbolizes the inductee's passage into a new phase of responsibility and leadership as an NCO. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)