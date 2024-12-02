36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Donald Felt shares inspiring words as the guest speaker at the 36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s NCO induction ceremony, honoring newly-promoted noncommissioned officers on December 8, 2024, at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas. The NCO induction ceremony marks a pivotal moment in a Soldier's career, symbolizing their transition into a position of leadership, responsibility, and commitment to the values of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)