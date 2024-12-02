Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs

    AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Donald Felt shares inspiring words as the guest speaker at the 36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s NCO induction ceremony, honoring newly-promoted noncommissioned officers on December 8, 2024, at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas. The NCO induction ceremony marks a pivotal moment in a Soldier's career, symbolizing their transition into a position of leadership, responsibility, and commitment to the values of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8788252
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-ZC383-1002
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Melisa Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs
    36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs
    36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs
    36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    induction
    36ID
    Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download