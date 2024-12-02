36th Infantry Division Welcomes New NCOs

Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Donald Felt shares inspiring words as the guest speaker at the 36th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion’s NCO induction ceremony, honoring newly-promoted noncommissioned officers on December 8, 2024, at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas. The NCO induction ceremony marks a pivotal moment in a Soldier's career, symbolizing their transition into a position of leadership, responsibility, and commitment to the values of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Melisa Washington)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8788252
|VIRIN:
|241208-Z-ZC383-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
