Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brett Bellemore, 52nd Communications Squadron first sergeant, hands out an Airmen Against Drunk Driving information card at Spangdahlem Air Base, Nov. 27, 2024. To further promote the AADD program, Spangdahlem's First Sergeants handed out AADD information cards, ensuring that Airmen were aware of the free rides available to prevent impaired driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)