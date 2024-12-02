Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program [Image 3 of 4]

    Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brett Bellemore, 52nd Communications Squadron first sergeant, hands out an Airmen Against Drunk Driving information card at Spangdahlem Air Base, Nov. 27, 2024. To further promote the AADD program, Spangdahlem's First Sergeants handed out AADD information cards, ensuring that Airmen were aware of the free rides available to prevent impaired driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    This work, Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

