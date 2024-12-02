U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brett Bellemore, 52nd Communications Squadron first sergeant, scans a common access card at Spangdahlem Air Base, Nov. 27, 2024. While at the gate, Spangdahlem's first sergeants scanned CACs and handed out AADD information cards to encourage safe rides home during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8788040
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-GY077-1345
|Resolution:
|8003x5335
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.