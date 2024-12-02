Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brett Bellemore, 52nd Communications Squadron first sergeant, scans a common access card at Spangdahlem Air Base, Nov. 27, 2024. While at the gate, Spangdahlem's first sergeants scanned CACs and handed out AADD information cards to encourage safe rides home during the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)