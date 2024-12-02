Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brett Bellemore, 52nd Communications Squadron first sergeant, distributes Airmen Against Drunk Driving information cards at Spangdahlem Air Base, Nov. 27, 2024. Spangdahlem's First Sergeants teamed up with the base's AADD program to raise awareness about responsible decision-making and encourage Airmen to utilize the service for safe rides home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8788042
|VIRIN:
|241127-F-GY077-1296
|Resolution:
|6844x4563
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
