Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Moyer, 52nd Maintenance Squadron assistant first sergeant, hands out Airmen Against Drunk Driving information cards at Spangdahlem Air Base, Nov. 27, 2024. Spangdahlem’s first sergeants collaborated with the base’s AADD program to distribute informational cards to Airmen, emphasizing the importance of safe driving and responsible behaviors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)