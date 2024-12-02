Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program [Image 1 of 4]

    Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Moyer, 52nd Maintenance Squadron assistant first sergeant, hands out Airmen Against Drunk Driving information cards at Spangdahlem Air Base, Nov. 27, 2024. Spangdahlem’s first sergeants collaborated with the base’s AADD program to distribute informational cards to Airmen, emphasizing the importance of safe driving and responsible behaviors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    This work, Spangdahlem First Sergeants Promote Airmen Against Drunk Driving Program [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base
    First Sergeant
    AADD
    Airmen Against Drunk Driving
    First Shirt

