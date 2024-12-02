Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Army Capt. Marco Gargano, a dentist, and Spc. Savannah Ramsey, a dental technician, conduct prep work in one of the new dental clinic’s two patient rooms. The clinic staff can treat up to 10 patients a day on drill weekends, helping ensure Soldiers remain dentally ready for state or federal missions. The clinic is one piece of a multi-layered approach to help keep Soldiers deployment ready. The Army Guard relies on the clinic, contract dentists, and a Soldier’s private dental insurance to ensure Soldiers are ready to deploy.