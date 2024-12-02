Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic [Image 4 of 4]

    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Army Capt. Marco Gargano, a dentist, prepares to numb a Soldier before treating a cavity. The clinic staff can treat up to 10 patients a day on drill weekends, helping ensure Soldiers remain dentally ready for state or federal missions. The clinic is one piece of a multi-layered approach to help keep Soldiers deployment ready. The Army Guard relies on the clinic, contract dentists, and a Soldier’s private dental insurance to ensure Soldiers are ready to deploy.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8787849
    VIRIN: 241013-Z-NY349-1083
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.07 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic [Image 4 of 4], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Robinson
    Arkansas National Guard
    Dental Readiness

