Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Capt. Kayla Payne, an Arkansas Army National Guard dentist, and Sgt. 1st Class Adam McCauley, medical operations noncommissioned officer in charge, cut the ribbon Dec. 8. 2024, to ceremonially open the dental clinic here. The clinic staff will be able to treat 15-20 Army Guardsmen daily on drill weekends and during annual training to help Guardsmen maintain their individual medial readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8787844
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-NY349-1010
    Resolution: 6419x5038
    Size: 18.81 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic [Image 4 of 4], by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic
    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic
    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic
    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Robinson
    Arkansas National Guard
    Dental Readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download