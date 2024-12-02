Arkansas Army National Guard opens dental clinic

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Capt. Kayla Payne, an Arkansas Army National Guard dentist, and Sgt. 1st Class Adam McCauley, medical operations noncommissioned officer in charge, cut the ribbon Dec. 8. 2024, to ceremonially open the dental clinic here. The clinic staff will be able to treat 15-20 Army Guardsmen daily on drill weekends and during annual training to help Guardsmen maintain their individual medial readiness.
