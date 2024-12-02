Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military Police Soldiers attached to the law enforcement company, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, and local community partners of Clayton New York, are preparing their float for the 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade, in Clayton, New York, Dec. 7, 2024. Fort Drum is an integral part of the community, and its participation in the holiday parade helps strengthen local connections while celebrating the spirit of the season. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)