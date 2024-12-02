Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade

    CLAYTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Dexter Guentensburger, a military police officer, assigned to the law enforcement company, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, is passing out candy during the 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade, in Clayton, New York, Dec. 7, 2024. Fort Drum is an integral part of the community, and its participation in the holiday parade helps strengthen local connections while celebrating the spirit of the season. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 22:27
    Photo ID: 8787421
    VIRIN: 241207-A-WA425-1169
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 27.63 MB
    Location: CLAYTON, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MP
    Fort Drum
    Clayton
    Christmas
    Holdiay Spirit
    Celibration

