Fort Drum Military Police Soldiers Join 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade

Pfc. Kenny Fabio, a human resources Soldier and Spc. Dexter Guentensburger, a military police officer, both assigned to the law enforcement company, Headquarter and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York, are handing out candy during the 2024 Clayton Christmas Parade, in Clayton, New York, Dec. 7, 2024. Fort Drum is an integral part of the community, and its participation in the holiday parade helps strengthen local connections while celebrating the spirit of the season. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)