    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Daily Operations in Brunei [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Daily Operations in Brunei

    BRUNEI

    12.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241202-N-CU072-1020 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Dec. 2, 2024) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Tymar Hubbard, left, from Detroit, and U.S. Navy Engineman 2nd Class Philip Sanchez, from Eastvale, Calif., set up a P100 pump aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha Dec. 2. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Damage Control
    DESRON 7
    USS Omaha
    LCS 12

