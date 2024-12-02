USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Daily Operations in Brunei

241202-N-CU072-1040 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Dec. 2, 2024) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Javen Little, from Chicago, prepares a meal aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha Dec. 2. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 20:42
|Photo ID:
|8787362
|VIRIN:
|241202-N-CU072-1040
|Resolution:
|2586x3879
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|BN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
