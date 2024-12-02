USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Daily Operations in Brunei

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241202-N-CU072-1031 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei (Dec. 2, 2024) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Ayden Pingley, from Smyrna, Tenn., assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 35, sprays an MH 60 Seahawk aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha Dec. 2. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)