Pomorski takes command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Pomorski, commander of the 191st Maintenance Squadron, Michigan Air National Guard, renders a salute during a ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 7, 2024. Pomorski saluted his squadron for the first time after taking command, replacing Lt. Col. Anthony Peplinski. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)