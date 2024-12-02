Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pomorski takes command [Image 2 of 3]

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen 

    127th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Amara, left, deputy commander of the 127th Air Refueling Group, Michigan Air National Guard, hands the guidon to Maj. Andrew Pomorski, right, commander of the 191st Maintenance Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 7, 2024. Pomorski took command of the 191st Maintenance Squadron, dedicated to maintaining a fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)

