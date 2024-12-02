U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Amara, left, deputy commander of the 127th Air Refueling Group, Michigan Air National Guard, hands the guidon to Maj. Andrew Pomorski, right, commander of the 191st Maintenance Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 7, 2024. Pomorski took command of the 191st Maintenance Squadron, dedicated to maintaining a fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 20:54
|Photo ID:
|8787359
|VIRIN:
|241207-Z-YQ364-4799
|Resolution:
|5485x3657
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pomorski takes command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Hessen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.