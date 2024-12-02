Pomorski takes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Amara, left, deputy commander of the 127th Air Refueling Group, Michigan National Guard, Lt. Col. Anthony Peplinski, center, outgoing commander of the 191st Maintenance Squadron, center, and Maj. Andrew Pomorski, right, incoming commander of the 191st Maintenance Squadron, present as the official party during a change of command ceremony at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan Dec. 7, 2024. The 191st Maintenance Squadron is dedicated to maintaining a fleet of KC-135 Stratotankers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen)