Louisiana Marine MSgt Commissions to the Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chantise Robinson recites the Navy’s Oath of Office during a commissioning ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. After serving 16 years, the New Orleans, Louisiana native commissioning from an enlisted Marine to a Navy officer signifies a unique bridge between two branches, combining seasoned leadership experience with a new opportunity to serve and lead in a broader capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)