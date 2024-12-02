From Marine green to Navy blue - 16-year Marine Corps veteran becomes Navy medical officer

Photo By Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan | U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Chantise Robinson poses for a photo in front of the Iwo Jima...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan | U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Chantise Robinson poses for a photo in front of the Iwo Jima Memorial following a commissioning ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. After serving 16 years, the New Orleans, Louisiana native commissioning from an enlisted Marine to a Navy officer signifies a unique bridge between two branches, combining seasoned leadership experience with a new opportunity to serve and lead in a broader capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - Former U.S. Marine Corps master sergeant traded in her Marine green for Navy blue, commissioning as an officer into the U.S. Navy, marking a monumental turning point in her career, Dec. 6, 2024.



This event was not only a change in uniform, but symbolized the culmination of 16 years of service in the Marine Corps.



For Louisiana native - Chantise Robinson - this is the beginning of a new chapter, one where she not only transitions to a different branch of service but also to a new role as a medical officer – a path that requires a fresh start in her career in a new demanding field.



“When I initially joined the Marine Corps, I did not plan on staying more than four years,” said U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Robinson. “I wanted to be a pharmacist.”



In 2013, Robinson’s horizons expanded when she learned about the Medical Service Corps In-Service Procurement Program, which offered a pathway into the medical field. She was faced with a critical choice – start training with the Navy and pursue a career in the medical field or complete her education on her own while continuing to serve in the Marine Corps and applying for the MSC-IPP.



Robinson earned her undergraduate degree in 2019 while continuing to serve in the Marine Corps and promoting to the rank of gunnery sergeant. By then, she had spent nearly a decade in the service, realizing her career was at a crossroads.



“When I was in high school, I saw the Marine Corps as a steppingstone to get my degree, but I’ve just grown to love it,” explained Robinson “However, I always did have that goal of being educated and trying to progress higher.”



As a part-time student attending Louisiana State University, Robinson earned her master’s degree in just 18 months. While attending her graduation ceremony, she eagerly awaited the results of her package for the MSC-IPP. But when the news came in, it was not the answer she had hoped for – she hadn’t made it into the program.



“I almost gave up,” Robinson admitted. “But my recruiter told me to keep trying.”



While debating the decision between staying in and getting promoted to master sergeant versus getting out and pursuing this career as a civilian, it was the encouragement from her leaders that kept her going.



In October 2024, Robinson’s perseverance paid off when she discovered she was accepted into the program. She prepared to transition out of her billet as the security chief of Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific.



Just two months later, she made the decision to transition out of the Marine Corps, stepping into a new role as a commissioned officer in the Navy at the rank of lieutenant junior grade.



“I’m excited, eager, and anxious,” Robinson admitted. “The Marine Corps is all I’ve known for the past 16 years, but I’m looking forward to it.”



For Robinson, this transition is more than a career change; it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to serve in the medical field. Blending her passion for healthcare with her fidelity to serve the nation, her journey serves as a powerful reminder to never stop chasing your dreams.



“Don’t ever give up on your goals,” she said. “No matter how far-fetched or out of reach they may seem, let perseverance take you far, not only in your career but in life.”