Louisiana Marine MSgt Commissions to the Navy

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Willow Roque, left, security non-commissioned officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and U.S. Navy Lt. J. G. Chantise Robinson, exchange a silver dollar as tradition to pay for the first salute during a commissioning ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. After serving 16 years, the New Orleans, Louisiana native commissioning from an enlisted Marine to a Navy officer signifies a unique bridge between two branches, combining seasoned leadership experience with a new opportunity to serve and lead in a broader capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)