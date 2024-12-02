Louisiana Marine MSgt Commissions to the Navy

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Willow Roque, left, security non-commissioned officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and U.S. Navy Lt. J. G. Chantise Robinson, renders the first salute during a commissioning ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. After serving 16 years, the New Orleans, Louisiana native commissioning from an enlisted Marine to a Navy officer signifies a unique bridge between two branches, combining seasoned leadership experience with a new opportunity to serve and lead in a broader capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8787146
|VIRIN:
|241207-M-MY462-4448
|Resolution:
|5774x4124
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
