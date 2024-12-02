Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana Marine MSgt Commissions to the Navy [Image 5 of 7]

    Louisiana Marine MSgt Commissions to the Navy

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Willow Roque, left, security non-commissioned officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and U.S. Navy Lt. J. G. Chantise Robinson, renders the first salute during a commissioning ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. After serving 16 years, the New Orleans, Louisiana native commissioning from an enlisted Marine to a Navy officer signifies a unique bridge between two branches, combining seasoned leadership experience with a new opportunity to serve and lead in a broader capacity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)

