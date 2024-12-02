Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Missouri National Guard, coins Senior Airman Rachel Sweet of the 139th Mission Support Group at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Sweet was coined for participating in a short notice Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame event.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)