Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Missouri National Guard, coins Senior Airman Rachel Sweet of the 139th Mission Support Group at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Sweet was coined for participating in a short notice Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame event.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 09:57
    Photo ID: 8786804
    VIRIN: 241205-Z-BF827-2783
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 198.67 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief
    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief
    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief
    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    St. Joseph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download