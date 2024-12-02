Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief

    SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Missouri National Guard, is saluted by Senior Airman Dalton Petersohn of the 139th Force Support Squadron at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Petersohn was coined for utilizing rideshare to perform base honor guard duties for a funeral.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 09:57
    Photo ID: 8786801
    VIRIN: 241205-Z-BF827-3114
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 162.29 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief
    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief
    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief
    Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base
    St. Joseph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download