Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief

Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Missouri National Guard, is saluted by Senior Airman Dalton Petersohn of the 139th Force Support Squadron at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Petersohn was coined for utilizing rideshare to perform base honor guard duties for a funeral.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)