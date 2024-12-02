Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, the Assistant Adjutant General - Air, Missouri National Guard, coins Master Sgt. Sephrina King of the 139th Force Support Squadron at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. King was coined for sending most of the deployers out for the past 7 years.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)