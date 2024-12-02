Preparing for Great Power Competition Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Patrick Lanaghan, the Assistant Adjutant General of the Missouri Air National Guard, presents members of the 139 Airlift Wing information on changes to deployment unit structures at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Dec. 6, 2024. Lanaghan held a brief titled “Preparing For Great Power Competition” with Command Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Settle, the state command chief for the Missouri Air National Guard.

