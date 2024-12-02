Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

National Park Service rangers stand watch at the 83rd Anniversary USS Utah Memorial Ceremony at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. During the ceremony, Gilbert Meyer, who survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while aboard Utah, was laid to rest alongside his fallen shipmates inside the sunken vessel. Meyer died in 2023 after turning 100 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)