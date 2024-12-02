Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rosie the Riveters Visit Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 4]

    Rosie the Riveters Visit Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Rosie the Riveter, Erlinda Gallegos Avila (blue blouse) answers questions after attending the 83rd Anniversary USS Utah Memorial Ceremony at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. Following the ceremony, Cmdr. Marcus Machart, executive officer, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and his wife Karen hosted a get together at their house where Avila and Jeanne Gibson shared their stories with a group of military spouses. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    PHNSY & IMF, Rosie the Riveter, USS Utah Memorial Ceremony

