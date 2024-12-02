Rosie the Riveters Visit Pearl Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rosie the Riveter, Erlinda Gallegos Avila (blue blouse) answers questions after attending the 83rd Anniversary USS Utah Memorial Ceremony at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. Following the ceremony, Cmdr. Marcus Machart, executive officer, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and his wife Karen hosted a get together at their house where Avila and Jeanne Gibson shared their stories with a group of military spouses. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)