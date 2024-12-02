Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony

    PEARL CITY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    A National Park Service ranger stands watch at the 83rd Anniversary USS Utah Memorial Ceremony at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. During the ceremony, Gilbert Meyer, who survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while aboard Utah, was laid to rest alongside his fallen shipmates inside the sunken vessel. Meyer died in 2023 after turning 100 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 03:58
    Photo ID: 8786608
    VIRIN: 241206-N-VN697-9087
    Location: PEARL CITY, HAWAII, US
