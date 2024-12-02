Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony

    PEARL CITY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    rom right. Hospital Corpsman 2 Lucas Lee, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, stands alongside his wife Yukino, while their dog Kona sits behind them at the 83rd Anniversary USS Utah Memorial Ceremony at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. During the ceremony, Gilbert Meyer, who survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while aboard Utah, was laid to rest alongside his fallen shipmates inside the sunken vessel. Meyer died in 2023 after turning 100 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
    National Park Service rangers

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 03:58
    Photo ID: 8786606
    VIRIN: 241206-N-VN697-8731
    Resolution: 3359x5179
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: PEARL CITY, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Utah Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rosie the Riveters Visit Pearl Harbor
    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony
    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony
    USS Utah Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download