Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

rom right. Hospital Corpsman 2 Lucas Lee, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, stands alongside his wife Yukino, while their dog Kona sits behind them at the 83rd Anniversary USS Utah Memorial Ceremony at Ford Island, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 6, 2024. During the ceremony, Gilbert Meyer, who survived the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while aboard Utah, was laid to rest alongside his fallen shipmates inside the sunken vessel. Meyer died in 2023 after turning 100 years old. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

National Park Service rangers