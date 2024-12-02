USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a FOD walk down

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Patrick Tizano, from Miami, leads a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 00:11
|Photo ID:
|8786480
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-OE145-1160
|Resolution:
|5416x3611
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
