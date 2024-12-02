Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a FOD walk down

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a FOD walk down

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors participate in a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Army
    62nd Brigade

