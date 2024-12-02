Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a FOD walk down [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a FOD walk down

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 62nd Medical Brigade, stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Sailors participate in a foreign object debris walk down on the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Dec. 6, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a FOD walk down [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Army
    62nd Brigade

