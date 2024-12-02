A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron is parked after a flight to Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 6, 2024. The A-10 arrived to participate in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise alongside the Philippine Air Force; presenting layers of operational unpredictability to a competitor’s strategic decision making. The DFE exercise’s realistic combat training is essential to the success of air and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 21:14
|Photo ID:
|8786385
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-PT849-1199
|Resolution:
|5586x3142
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Air Force A-10s Visit Philippines
No keywords found.