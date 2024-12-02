Strengthening Partnerships: PACAF A-10s arrive in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron receives maintenance after a flight to Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 6, 2024. The A-10 arrived to participate in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise alongside the Philippine Air Force; presenting layers of operational unpredictability to a competitor’s strategic decision making. The DFE exercise’s realistic combat training is essential to the success of air and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)